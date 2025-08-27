Brokerages Set Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several research firms have commented on AVTX. HC Wainwright raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%
NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $9.50 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.49). Research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics will post -19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.
