Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Price Target at C$54.75

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.75.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$42.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$34.92 and a 12-month high of C$52.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.90, for a total transaction of C$898,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.87, for a total value of C$2,632,410.00. Insiders sold 299,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

