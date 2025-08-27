Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target at $231.38

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.3846.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $242.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.49. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $187.30 and a 1 year high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,793,000 after buying an additional 195,086 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,185,000 after purchasing an additional 390,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 81,432 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,827,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

