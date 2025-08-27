Brokerages Set CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $202.00

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CDW Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. CDW has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $230.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

