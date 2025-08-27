Brokerages Set CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $202.00

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CDW
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CDW Price Performance
CDW stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. CDW has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $230.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CDW Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CDW
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.