Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) PT at C$75.67

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCA. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$75.50 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of CCA opened at C$63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$59.10 and a 12-month high of C$75.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

