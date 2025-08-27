Brokerages Set Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY) Price Target at $72.14

Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.4286.

Get Dayforce alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DAY. William Blair cut Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAY

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY opened at $69.61 on Friday. Dayforce has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dayforce will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $110,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 190,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,513.11. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $113,265.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,656.84. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,382 shares of company stock valued at $539,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dayforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAY. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Dayforce by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dayforce by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.