Brokerages Set DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target at $3.59

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.59.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DocGo from $1.45 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 2,613.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCGO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. DocGo has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.96.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DocGo had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.The firm had revenue of $80.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.58 million. DocGo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

