Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price at $32.79

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.7895.

Get Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $54.42.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.14). Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $332.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

About Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.