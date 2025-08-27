Brokerages Set Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $117.08

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.0833.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $131.87 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.02.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 256 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 87.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

