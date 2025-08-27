Brokerages Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Target Price at $13.14

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.1406.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,000. The trade was a 8.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $4,914,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $3,022,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 597,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 90,462 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after buying an additional 6,232,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $2,884,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.