Brokerages Set Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) PT at $99.22

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.2222.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Workiva

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 705.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $78.63 on Friday. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.