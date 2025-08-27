BTIG Research Boosts Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target to $9.00

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 29.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

DNA stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $756.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.50. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.85.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 136.56% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. Ginkgo Bioworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

