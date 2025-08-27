BTIG Research Reiterates Neutral Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

SentinelOne stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%.The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $202,853.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 596,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,900,948.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $50,562.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 306,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,621.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 94.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 513.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

