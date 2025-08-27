Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

Get Buckle alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Buckle

Buckle Stock Down 1.3%

BKE stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.05. Buckle has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $57.53.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 16.12%.The company had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $890,114.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,655,204 shares in the company, valued at $72,034,478.08. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Shada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,943.68. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,125. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Buckle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.