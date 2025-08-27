Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Stock

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

LSI Industries Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $692.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.32.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm had revenue of $155.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 4,116.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

