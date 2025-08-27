Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Canada Goose Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:GOOS opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. Canada Goose has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $15.43.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

