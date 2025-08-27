Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.91.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $174.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.52. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.95 and a 12 month high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,747,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

