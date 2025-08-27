Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5%

CVS Health stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 436.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

