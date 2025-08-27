Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,351 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,573,000 after purchasing an additional 738,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 201.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,363,000 after acquiring an additional 548,092 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 5,495.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 343,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 337,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $14,294,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,344.80. This trade represents a 2.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Montana purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,341 shares in the company, valued at $202,898.34. This trade represents a 29.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

NYSE SNV opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

