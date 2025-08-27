Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 22,682 Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Stock Down 1.1%

OMCL stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.57 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Report on OMCL

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.