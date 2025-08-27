Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Position in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,038 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Get Popular alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Popular by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Popular by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Popular from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Popular from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Popular from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. This trade represents a 20.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.40.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $800.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.38 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 16.49%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.