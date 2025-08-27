Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 75,036 LendingClub Corporation $LC

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingClub by 95.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $15.50 target price on LendingClub and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $68,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,283,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,655,611.50. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $298,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,548.15. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,955 shares of company stock worth $545,648. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. LendingClub Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.46.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

