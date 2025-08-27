Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $931,000 Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,094,000 after purchasing an additional 371,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,591,000 after purchasing an additional 110,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,006,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,444,000 after purchasing an additional 245,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,155,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 112,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,871,400. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $4,750,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 94,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,731.30. This represents a 53.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,529. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.