Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 17,540 Shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its stake in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Buckle alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Buckle by 36.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Buckle by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Buckle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $890,114.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,655,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,034,478.08. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $83,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,746.02. This trade represents a 5.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,953 shares of company stock worth $1,472,125. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Buckle had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $305.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Buckle

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.