Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 3,549 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 30,035 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 605,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 77,461 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $626,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,981,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,973,951. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $2,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,221,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,075,361.46. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,338 shares of company stock worth $17,865,150. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on shares of JFrog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.87.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

