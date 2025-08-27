Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 46,173 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,173 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Helen of Troy worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 39,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In related news, CFO Tracy Scheuerman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,115.33. This trade represents a 43.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Grass acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,460.04. This trade represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,435 shares of company stock worth $425,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HELE opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $558.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.69 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 17.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

