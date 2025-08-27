Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $583,000 Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 79.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PECO. Barclays began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

