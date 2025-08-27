CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBRE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $163.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average is $135.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,340. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $544,554,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,337 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $214,283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20,889.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,285,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,633,000 after buying an additional 741,477 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

