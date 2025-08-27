Centene’s (CNC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centene

Centene Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:CNC opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Centene has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.The business had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. This represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 28,873 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.