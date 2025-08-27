Centrus Energy’s (LEU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock.

LEU has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

LEU stock opened at $208.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $34.91 and a 12-month high of $264.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $440,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,035,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Letson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

