CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $33.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. CLEAR Secure has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. The business had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. CLEAR Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 201,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,190. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,812.80. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,027 shares of company stock worth $2,043,243. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 69.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 19.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CLEAR Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.