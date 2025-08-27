Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 433.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,187 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,001,000 after buying an additional 2,366,715 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,648,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,894,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,930,000 after buying an additional 1,452,474 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15,661.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,407,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after buying an additional 1,398,113 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.73. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $420,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 348,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,690. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 132,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,980. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,748 shares of company stock worth $5,755,414. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.