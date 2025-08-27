Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

