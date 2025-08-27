Comparing Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) & Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC – Get Free Report) and Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Leap Technology and Molina Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Molina Healthcare 0 10 3 0 2.23

Molina Healthcare has a consensus price target of $242.91, indicating a potential upside of 39.04%. Given Molina Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Molina Healthcare is more favorable than Leap Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.5% of Molina Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Molina Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Leap Technology and Molina Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A Molina Healthcare 2.60% 27.72% 7.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leap Technology and Molina Healthcare”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Molina Healthcare $40.65 billion 0.23 $1.18 billion $20.29 8.61

Molina Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Technology.

Summary

Molina Healthcare beats Leap Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Technology

Le@P Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. Le@P Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

