Comparing Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) & CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palo Alto Networks 12.30% 17.66% 5.56% CrowdStrike -4.17% 0.43% 0.17%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palo Alto Networks 2 11 28 0 2.63 CrowdStrike 1 18 26 0 2.56

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike, as reported by MarketBeat.

Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus target price of $211.52, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. CrowdStrike has a consensus target price of $464.37, suggesting a potential upside of 11.20%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and CrowdStrike”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palo Alto Networks $9.22 billion 13.32 $1.13 billion $1.60 115.14 CrowdStrike $3.95 billion 26.33 -$19.27 million ($0.69) -605.22

Palo Alto Networks has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palo Alto Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats CrowdStrike on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company offers cloud security, secure access, security operations, and threat intelligence and security consulting; professional services, including architecture design and planning, implementation, configuration, and firewall migration; education services, such as certifications, as well as online and in-classroom training; and support services. It sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

