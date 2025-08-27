Comparing Tower One Wirls (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) & PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

Tower One Wirls (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Free Report) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tower One Wirls and PLDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wirls 0 0 0 0 0.00 PLDT 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Tower One Wirls’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tower One Wirls is more favorable than PLDT.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wirls N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PLDT $3.79 billion 1.29 $565.37 million $2.59 8.73

This table compares Tower One Wirls and PLDT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wirls.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wirls and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wirls N/A N/A N/A PLDT 14.67% 28.96% 5.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Tower One Wirls shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PLDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PLDT beats Tower One Wirls on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wirls

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. The company also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, it offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, and bills printing and other related value-added services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, the company engages in the sale of mobile handsets, broadband data routers, tablets, and accessories; and cross-border digital platforms. Additionally, it provides gaming support services; mobile internet and broadband, and data services; content provider and develops mobile application; IT solution; data and network; domestic leased lines; alternative messaging solutions, such as over-the-top services, social media, and messenger application; inbound roaming and other services; mobile prepaid and postpaid services; and fixed wireless broadband services. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

