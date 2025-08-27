Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America now has a $150.00 price target on the stock. Constellation Brands traded as low as $158.03 and last traded at $158.11, with a volume of 1115561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.68.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.35.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,889,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average is $175.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.30, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

