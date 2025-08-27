Contrasting Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Organogenesis”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $58.84 million 35.64 -$463.66 million ($1.78) -2.71 Organogenesis $482.04 million 1.27 $860,000.00 ($0.14) -34.43

Analyst Ratings

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Organogenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recursion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Organogenesis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33 Organogenesis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Organogenesis has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.60%. Given Organogenesis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Organogenesis is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Organogenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Organogenesis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organogenesis has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Organogenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,004.91% -76.09% -54.29% Organogenesis -1.92% -0.37% -0.20%

Summary

Organogenesis beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Organogenesis

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage. Its products also include FortiShield, a biosynthetic wound matrix for use as a temporary protective covering; PuraPly MZ, a micronized particulate version of PuraPly for the management of open wounds in the surgical setting; and CYGNUS Dual, a dehydrated placental tissue preserved to retain the ECM scaffold. The company's pipeline products include ReNu, a cryopreserved suspension used to support healing of soft tissues; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales representives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

