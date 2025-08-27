Contrasting Southside Bancshares (SBSI) and The Competition

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southside Bancshares and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $456.07 million $88.49 million 11.06 Southside Bancshares Competitors $820.39 million $149.21 million 13.82

Southside Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 19.07% 10.59% 1.02% Southside Bancshares Competitors 17.79% 10.45% 1.21%

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Southside Bancshares pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHWEST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 20.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

55.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHWEST” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHWEST” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southside Bancshares peers beat Southside Bancshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 56 banking facilities and 73 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

