Contrasting Wipro (NYSE:WIT) & T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wipro and T Stamp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 2 3 0 0 1.60 T Stamp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Wipro has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T Stamp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $10.43 billion 2.80 $1.54 billion $0.16 17.47 T Stamp $3.37 million 2.22 -$10.60 million ($13.49) -0.22

This table compares Wipro and T Stamp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp. T Stamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wipro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of T Stamp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of T Stamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and T Stamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 15.07% 15.94% 10.44% T Stamp -273.15% -235.67% -116.99%

Summary

Wipro beats T Stamp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wipro

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. It serves customers in various industry sectors, such as communications, retail connectivity and services, consumer goods, healthcare, technology products and platforms, banking and financial services, energy, manufacturing and resources, capital markets and insurance, and hi-tech. The IT Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software and data storage products, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. It serves enterprises in various industries primarily in the Indian market, which comprise the government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Bengaluru, India.

About T Stamp

(Get Free Report)

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. It uses the Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token technology combined with a data architecture that can use one or multiple sources of biometric or other identifying data. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, age estimation, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.