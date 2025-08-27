Contrasting ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) & Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Free Report) and Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZipLink and Yatra Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 0.00 Yatra Online 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Yatra Online has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.70%. Given Yatra Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than ZipLink.

This table compares ZipLink and Yatra Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online 0.31% 0.36% 0.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZipLink and Yatra Online”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yatra Online $93.14 million 0.99 -$1.25 million $0.01 148.00

ZipLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatra Online.

Summary

Yatra Online beats ZipLink on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

