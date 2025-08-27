COPT Defense Properties $CDP Holdings Trimmed by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,679,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,627,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,911,000 after purchasing an additional 741,765 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,737,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,785,000 after purchasing an additional 281,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 270,508 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.87.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

