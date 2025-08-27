COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Trading 2.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

