Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ Stock Position Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.29% of Cousins Properties worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 579.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 345.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CUZ

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.