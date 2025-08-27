Craig Hallum Raises Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target to $10.00

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Ranpak Price Performance

NYSE PACK opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million. Ranpak has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ranpak will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 21.5% during the second quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 4,660,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 823,745 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,125,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 102,804 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in Ranpak by 5.8% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,643,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 146,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ranpak by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,569,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 198,973 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ranpak during the first quarter worth $8,501,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

