Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $190.6270 million for the quarter. Credo Technology Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%.Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Credo Technology Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.59. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $128.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRDO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays set a $85.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Noble Financial upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $13,357,746.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 613,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,809,177.50. The trade was a 21.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $16,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,061,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,363,588.86. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,274,583 shares of company stock valued at $113,118,257. Insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

