Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.2727.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

CRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $4,963,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 393,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,036,032.06. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $200,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,898,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,155,764. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,274,583 shares of company stock valued at $113,118,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,508,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,636,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,504 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,451,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,084 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,479,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 4.1%

CRDO stock opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $128.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 444.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.59.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.