Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,057 St. Joe Company (The) $JOE

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 472.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 167,500 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $8,616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,634,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,654,194.56. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 486,600 shares of company stock worth $24,732,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th.

St. Joe Stock Performance

JOE stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

