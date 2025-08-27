Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $FAUG

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 11.6%

FAUG stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $967.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $50.02.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.