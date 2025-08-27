Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF $RPV

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 675.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

RPV opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

